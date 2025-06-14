Delhi govt set to unveil new excise policy, social security top priority

Delhi government is preparing to roll out a revamped excise policy aimed at modernising liquor distribution while placing strong emphasis on transparency, accountability, and social responsibility.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that the proposed changes are rooted in public interest, with special attention being paid to ensure no adverse impact on sensitive sections of society.
A high-powered committee led by Delhi's Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Kumar, is spearheading the policy revamp, with inputs being gathered from stakeholders and a comparative review of excise models across various Indian states. The panel is tasked with finalising its recommendations by 30 June, following an in-depth examination of Delhi’s past excise strategies alongside those implemented elsewhere.
Quality, accountability and a ‘people-first’ approach
According to an official statement, the new excise framework will include several key reforms, such as digitisation of the liquor sales system, scientific testing to ensure liquor quality, and robust mechanisms to curb illegal sales. The policy also aims to enhance transparency in the licensing process and introduce strict regulatory oversight to minimise corruption.
“The trust of Delhi’s people is paramount. Unlike the past regime, which prioritised corporate profits over public good, this new policy will eliminate avenues of corruption and misuse,” said CM Rekha Gupta.
The Delhi CM criticised the previous excise regime, calling it “corrupt, biased, and anti-public interest.” She alleged that the earlier policy facilitated undue advantages for select private players, to the detriment of public revenue and welfare. “That model has been discredited not only in the public eye but also through ongoing investigations, which led to its eventual scrapping,” she said, adding that former ministers and the ex-chief minister faced legal consequences for their roles in the debacle.
Social safeguards at the core of the reform
Beyond financial and administrative overhauls, the proposed policy places social welfare at its heart. The Delhi CM affirmed that the government would not allow the policy to compromise the safety, health, or peace of vulnerable and marginalised communities.
To that end, public awareness campaigns will be launched to curb misuse of alcohol, and strict enforcement measures will be implemented to prevent consumption in public places. The government has also committed to integrating best practices from other states, especially those that have achieved success in tackling illicit liquor trade and enhancing consumer protection.
“This is not merely an economic reform—it’s a social compact,” she noted. “We’re committed to ensuring that economic modernisation does not come at the cost of public interest. The new excise policy will reflect a holistic, people-centric vision for Delhi.”
As the deadline for the policy framework approaches, all eyes are now on the high-level committee’s recommendations—expected to set the tone for a cleaner, fairer, and more accountable excise ecosystem in the national capital.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.