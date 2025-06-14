Home / India News / Delhi govt set to unveil new excise policy, social security top priority

Delhi govt set to unveil new excise policy, social security top priority

New excise reforms promise modernisation, accountability, and safeguards for vulnerable communities

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
The Chief Minister criticised the previous excise regime, calling it “corrupt, biased, and anti-public interest” | (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi government is preparing to roll out a revamped excise policy aimed at modernising liquor distribution while placing strong emphasis on transparency, accountability, and social responsibility. 
 
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that the proposed changes are rooted in public interest, with special attention being paid to ensure no adverse impact on sensitive sections of society.
 
A high-powered committee led by Delhi's Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Kumar, is spearheading the policy revamp, with inputs being gathered from stakeholders and a comparative review of excise models across various Indian states. The panel is tasked with finalising its recommendations by 30 June, following an in-depth examination of Delhi’s past excise strategies alongside those implemented elsewhere.

Quality, accountability and a ‘people-first’ approach

According to an official statement, the new excise framework will include several key reforms, such as digitisation of the liquor sales system, scientific testing to ensure liquor quality, and robust mechanisms to curb illegal sales. The policy also aims to enhance transparency in the licensing process and introduce strict regulatory oversight to minimise corruption.
 
“The trust of Delhi’s people is paramount. Unlike the past regime, which prioritised corporate profits over public good, this new policy will eliminate avenues of corruption and misuse,” said CM Rekha Gupta. 
 
The Delhi CM criticised the previous excise regime, calling it “corrupt, biased, and anti-public interest.” She alleged that the earlier policy facilitated undue advantages for select private players, to the detriment of public revenue and welfare. “That model has been discredited not only in the public eye but also through ongoing investigations, which led to its eventual scrapping,” she said, adding that former ministers and the ex-chief minister faced legal consequences for their roles in the debacle.

Social safeguards at the core of the reform

Beyond financial and administrative overhauls, the proposed policy places social welfare at its heart. The Delhi CM affirmed that the government would not allow the policy to compromise the safety, health, or peace of vulnerable and marginalised communities.
 
To that end, public awareness campaigns will be launched to curb misuse of alcohol, and strict enforcement measures will be implemented to prevent consumption in public places. The government has also committed to integrating best practices from other states, especially those that have achieved success in tackling illicit liquor trade and enhancing consumer protection. 
 
“This is not merely an economic reform—it’s a social compact,” she noted. “We’re committed to ensuring that economic modernisation does not come at the cost of public interest. The new excise policy will reflect a holistic, people-centric vision for Delhi.”
 
As the deadline for the policy framework approaches, all eyes are now on the high-level committee’s recommendations—expected to set the tone for a cleaner, fairer, and more accountable excise ecosystem in the national capital.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

K'taka HC refuses to stay order suspending bike, taxi services from June 16

Civil Aviation Minister to chair high-level meeting on air safety today

Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA sample collection continues to identify victims

Govt sets up high-level panel to examine causes for Air India plane crash

Southwest monsoon to cover most of India by June 17, IMD forecasts

Topics :Delhi governmentRekha Guptaexcise revenueLiquor law

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story