Delhi govt set to unveil new excise policy, social security top priority

A high-powered committee led by Delhi's Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Kumar, is spearheading the policy revamp, with inputs being gathered from stakeholders and a comparative review of excise models across various Indian states. The panel is tasked with finalising its recommendations by 30 June, following an in-depth examination of Delhi’s past excise strategies alongside those implemented elsewhere.

“The trust of Delhi’s people is paramount. Unlike the past regime, which prioritised corporate profits over public good, this new policy will eliminate avenues of corruption and misuse,” said CM Rekha Gupta.

According to an official statement, the new excise framework will include several key reforms, such as digitisation of the liquor sales system, scientific testing to ensure liquor quality, and robust mechanisms to curb illegal sales. The policy also aims to enhance transparency in the licensing process and introduce strict regulatory oversight to minimise corruption.

The Delhi CM criticised the previous excise regime, calling it “corrupt, biased, and anti-public interest.” She alleged that the earlier policy facilitated undue advantages for select private players, to the detriment of public revenue and welfare. “That model has been discredited not only in the public eye but also through ongoing investigations, which led to its eventual scrapping,” she said, adding that former ministers and the ex-chief minister faced legal consequences for their roles in the debacle.

Social safeguards at the core of the reform

Beyond financial and administrative overhauls, the proposed policy places social welfare at its heart. The Delhi CM affirmed that the government would not allow the policy to compromise the safety, health, or peace of vulnerable and marginalised communities.