Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal seeks NOC for passport renewal

Kejriwal's counsel told the court that his passport expired in 2018 and he has moved the application seeking its renewal for 10 year

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought their replies by June 4, the next date of hearing (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, moved court on Thursday seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) for the renewal of his passport.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought their replies by June 4, the next date of hearing.

Kejriwal's counsel told the court that his passport expired in 2018 and he has moved the application seeking its renewal for 10 years.

The CBI, meanwhile, told the judge that it is ready for arguments on framing of charges in the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

 

While the corruption case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 is being probed by the CBI, a money laundering case is being investigated by the ED.

The money laundering case stems from the CBI's FIR which was lodged after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government CBI Enforcement Directorate

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

