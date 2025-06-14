Southwest monsoon to cover most of India by June 17, IMD forecasts

The intense heat across central, eastern and western India is expected to subside in the next two to three days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are now suitable for the southwest monsoon to progress into Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha within the next 48 hours, followed by parts of Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar over the following three days.

Until June 17, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is forecast for Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. The IMD also warns of thundersqualls in West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Bihar until June 15, with isolated heavy rainfall possible in this belt through June 19.

Heavy rain likely over western states ALSO READ: Maharashtra urges farmers to delay sowing as monsoon lags until June 15 In western India, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch will see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning until June 16. Some areas may receive heavy to very heavy showers through June 19, with Konkan and Goa especially vulnerable to extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm in 24 hours) from June 13 to June 16, the IMD said. Red alert issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri With the monsoon strengthening along the Konkan coast, the IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in Maharashtra over the next 24 hours. Heavy to extremely heavy rain is expected in Raigad and Ratnagiri on June 14, prompting a red alert for both districts. The warning will be downgraded to orange — signalling heavy rainfall — until June 17. Mumbai, Pune, Palghar and the hilly regions of Satara and Kolhapur are also under an orange alert for the next day.

Showers to bring relief in Delhi and northwest ALSO READ: Monsoon pause leads to 25% rain deficiency so far this season: IMD North-western India — including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh — is likely to receive light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds between June 13 and June 19. With temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius, the showers are expected to bring temporary relief. On Friday, the IMD issued an orange alert for “hot and humid” conditions in Delhi. Maximum temperatures in the capital are likely to dip below 40 degrees Celsius from June 14 to June 17, helped by cloudy skies and light rain from June 14.

Heatwave may ease after June 15 Until the monsoon sets in, heatwave conditions continue to affect the region. On Thursday, daytime highs touched 43–48 degrees Celsius across much of Rajasthan and Punjab and in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan was the hottest at 47.8 degrees Celsius. However, the IMD expects temperatures to moderate after June 15. “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India, including the western Himalayan region, during the next two days and reduce thereafter,” the bulletin said. Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast for Uttarakhand and eastern and western Uttar Pradesh by June 19. Parts of Rajasthan may see dust storms or thundersqualls through June 17.