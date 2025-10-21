Home / India News / Delhi fire services handle 269 calls on Diwali night, no major mishap

Delhi fire services handle 269 calls on Diwali night, no major mishap

Most of the calls were related to minor blazes caused by firecrackers and diyas (Photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
The Delhi Fire Services received 269 emergency calls on Diwali night, an official said on Tuesday.

However, no major accidents including loss of life or major injuries were reporters, he said.

A senior DFS officer said the department remained on high alert throughout the festival, with all fire stations and quick response teams deployed across the city.

"We received 269 fire calls till midnight. Fortunately, no major incidents were reported," the officer said.

Most of the calls were related to minor blazes caused by firecrackers and diyas. The DFS had earlier cancelled all leaves of its staff and ensured that all vehicles and fire-fighting equipment were checked and kept ready for prompt response.

The officer said detailed planning had been done in advance to ensure public safety during the festive period.

"The Delhi Fire Services plays a crucial role during Diwali in combating fire-related incidents and ensuring the safety of citizens," the officer said, adding that last year, the DFS had received over 200 calls on Diwali night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

