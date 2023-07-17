Home / India News / Delhi floods: Bhairon Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate-Timarpur stretch opened

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
As the flood situation in the national capital improved on Sunday, some roads, including Bhairon Marg, were opened for traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to a traffic advisory, the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side) has also been opened.

Besides, the Ring Road stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat has been opened for light vehicles. However, the Ring Road stretch from Shanti Van to Monkey Bridge and Yamuna Bazar-ISBT is still closed.

"Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Hanuman Setu is closed. Carriageway from IP College to Chandgiram Akhara is also closed. Carriageway from Chandgiram Akhara to Shanti Van has been closed due to mud as its opening may affect the safety of commuters," the advisory said.

According to the traffic police, one carriageway from Hanuman Setu to Salim Garh bypass to IP Flyover has been opened. Commuters going to Nizamuddin may use this road and take left turn from IP Flyover to Vikas Marg via Akshardham setu loop.

Besides, both carriageways of Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad have been opened.

The old iron bridge at Pushta to Shamshan Ghat has also been opened while the ISBT Kashmere Gate remains closed, the traffic police said.

"The entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from various Delhi borders, including Singhu, Tikri, Rajokari, Badarpur, Chilla, Gazipur, Loni, Apsara and Bhopura. There are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential commodities and relief materials," the advisory said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of high alert issued by the administration.

Topics :DelhiWaterlogging

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 6:59 AM IST

