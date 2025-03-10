Delhi Metro's Golden Line expansion set to make it world's largest by 2025

Delhi Metro is racing toward a historic milestone! By the end of this year, it will surpass New York’s 399-km network, claiming the title of the world’s longest metro system in a single city.

With a current operational network of 394 km, the Delhi Metro is set to achieve a new global milestone. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal announced on Thursday that the inauguration of a new 12-km stretch will officially make it the longest metro network in a single city.

Delhi Metro’s new golden line expansion

The new underground and elevated metro routes will be part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 expansion , called the Golden Line. The TOI reported that the completion of tunnelling between the Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj stations is the key achievement and a crucial section of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

According to DMRC, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) successfully completed excavation at the Vasant Kunj station. The 91-metre-long TBM mined a 1,550-metre tunnel, and by June 2025, a second tunnel on the same stretch is also expected to be completed.

Delhi metro new line to cover 40.109 km underground stretch

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) aims to improve the connectivity between South Delhi and other key locations, with the latest 40.109 km underground stretch under phase 4. The Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor alone covers 19.343 km of underground tracks.

How big is the Delhi Metro network currently?

As of March 2025, the Delhi Metro currently operates 10 colour-coded lines that cover 289 stations over a 395-km network. The line extends beyond Delhi to cities including Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh, serving the broader National Capital Region (NCR).

How will the new Delhi Metro expansion benefit commuters?

The further expansion of the Delhi Metro will improve accessibility and reduce travel time. It will play a vital role in making commuting more convenient for millions. According to the reports, the new metro lines will feature modern facilities, including escalators, lifts, and tactile tiles to assist visually impaired passengers.