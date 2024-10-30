Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 300 people shifted out of Kerala village after 'explosion-like' sounds

300 people shifted out of Kerala village after 'explosion-like' sounds

Local residents said they heard alarming sounds similar to those heard from granite quarries at their place repeatedly accompanied by continuing tremors

Earthquake, Taiwan earthquake, building collapse, Taiwan
Police, revenue officials, and local representatives reached the spot after hearing about the incident and arranged safe shelter for the families, a police officer told PTI.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Malappuram (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 1:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nearly 300 people were moved to safety after "explosion-like" sounds accompanied by tremors were heard by them in the Anakkallu area here, police said on Wednesday.

The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, followed by two more at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm along with mild tremors. The sounds were reportedly heard within a two-km radius, causing panic among the local residents, police said.

As many as 287 people belonging to 85 families were shifted to a school late Tuesday night, police added.

Local residents said they heard alarming sounds similar to those heard from granite quarries at their place repeatedly accompanied by continuing tremors.

Cracks were also found to have developed in some houses in the area, they said.

"We are scared of going back to our homes. We heard explosion-like sounds repeatedly. We all suddenly ran out of the house as sounds started repeating," a woman said.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Delhi BJP MPs file petition against AAP for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme

ADM suicide case: Kerala government, police action correct, says CPI(M)

K'taka Home minister denies claims of actor Darshan's VIP treatment in jail

Diwali 2024: Are banks closed on October 31 or November 1 in your state?

Activists flag impact of 'digital exclusion' on country's pensioners

An elderly man said similar sounds have been heard in the area for the past 10 days.

Omana, a member of panchayat, said she got a phone call from some residents when they experienced the phenomenon.

"Besides me, village officials and police also reached the place and carried out a check in the area. Then we found that cracks had developed in two houses. When we heard the alarming sound again, I brought all these people to the camp (school)," she told reporters here.

She said some youngsters, who continued to stay in the place in the night, said similar sounds were heard again in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police, revenue officials, and local representatives reached the spot after hearing about the incident and arranged safe shelter for the families, a police officer told PTI.

The villagers began returning to their houses on Wednesday morning, he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits parts of Assam, no casualty reported

Survivors grapple with aid cuts, Taliban a year after massive Afghan quake

'Climate change triggers landslide, sent tremors across Earth for 9 days'

Islamabad, parts of Pakistan jolted by 5.7 magnitude earthquake: Met Dept

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi NCR

Topics :EarthquakeKerala govtexplosion

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story