Home / India News / Delhi govt approves hike in circle rates of agricultural land: Atishi

Delhi govt approves hike in circle rates of agricultural land: Atishi

She said the new circle rates of farm-land in South, New Delhi will be Rs 5 cr per acre. It will be Rs 3 cr per acre in North Delhi. South West Delhi districts and Rs 2 cr per acre in Central Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Education Minister Atishi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a hike in circle rates of agricultural land and land near the Yamuna river to a maximum of Rs 5 crore per acre, Revenue Minister Atishi said on Monday.

The notification for the hike in circle rates, fixed district wise, will be issued after the approval of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, she said.

The minister said the new circle rates of farm land in South and New Delhi will be Rs 5 crore per acre. It will be Rs 3 crore per acre in North Delhi and South West Delhi districts and Rs 2 crore per acre in Central Delhi, she said.

The circle rate of farmers' land in Delhi was Rs 53 lakh per acre since 2008.

Also Read

Delhi rains: CM Kejriwal convenes meeting to discuss waterlogging situation

Yamuna riverfront at Millennium Depot to be made similar to Sabarmati: LG

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Intervene to ensure Yamuna levels don't rise further: CM Kejriwal to Centre

L-G's approval to extend power subsidy pending; people will suffer: Atishi

Indian CAs mull India-Singapore platform for insolvency resolution

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Manipur violence: SC commences hearing, state proposes district-level SITs

Lok Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 by voice vote

Russia's oil to India in June the cheapest since Ukraine war began

Topics :AtishiDelhiDelhi government

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story