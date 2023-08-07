Home / India News / Manipur violence: SC commences hearing, state proposes district-level SITs

Manipur violence: SC commences hearing, state proposes district-level SITs

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions pertaining to ethnic violence in Manipur, with the state government proposing to set up SITs headed by district SPs to probe cases

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions pertaining to ethnic violence in Manipur, with the state government proposing to set up SITs headed by district SPs to probe cases.

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh also appeared before a bench headed by Chief justice D Y Chandrachud to answer queries on the ethnic violence and steps taken by the administration so far, besides the segregation of cases for the purposes of effective investigation.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, submitted the report, sought by the apex court on August 1, on issues including the segregation of cases.

The government is handling the situation at a very mature level, the attorney general told the bench which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

They said the state government proposed to set up SITs, headed by the superintendent of police, at district level to probe sensitive cases, besides 11 cases which will be investigated by the CBI.

The hearing is underway.

On August 1, the top court said there was a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur. It had rapped the state police for a tardy and lethargic probe of incidents of ethnic violence, especially those targeting women, and had summoned the DGP to answer its queries on August 7.

The Centre had urged the bench that instead of the two FIRs related to a video showing women being paraded naked by a mob, 11 out of 6,523 FIRs linked to violence against women and children may be transferred to the CBI and tried out of Manipur.

The bench is hearing around 10 petitions relating to the violence seeking reliefs, including court-monitored probe, into cases besides measures for rehabilitation and other reliefs.

Also Read

Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34

SC asks Manipur govt to file updated status report on rehabilitation

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Can hear through video conferencing: SC to lawyers amid rising Covid cases

Lok Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 by voice vote

Russia's oil to India in June the cheapest since Ukraine war began

Baghel writes to PM Modi over irregular train operations in Chhattisgarh

Demolition exercise in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh halted on HC orders

Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

Topics :ManipurSupreme Court

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story