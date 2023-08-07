Home / India News / PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, around 1,300 railway stations across the country will be redeveloped

BS Web Team New Delhi
The redevelopment plan will include modern passenger amenities

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 24,470 crore.

Modi had tweeted: "…At a cost of almost Rs 25,000 crore, the redevelopment will revolutionise how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'ease of living' and enhance comfort and convenience. Special care has also been taken to ensure the stations align with local culture, heritage, and architecture."

The stations are spread across 16 states/union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan; 49 in Bihar; 44 in Maharashtra; 37 in West Bengal; 34 in Madhya Pradesh; 32 in Assam; 25 in Odisha; 22 in Punjab; 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana; 20 in Jharkhand; 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; 15 in Haryana; and 13 in Karnataka.

Under the project, Modi said, around 1,300 railway stations across the country will be redeveloped.

The redevelopment plan will include modern passenger amenities, well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration, and signage for passengers.

The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage, and architecture.

Modi said that Jaipur railway stations will have glimpses of Hawa Mahal, and Amer Fort from Rajasthan, Jammu Tawi Railway Station will be inspired by the Raghunath Mandir and Dimapur Station of Nagaland will showcase the local architecture of 16 different tribes from the region.

He further said that in the last nine years, over 2,200 km of freight corridors have been constructed, reducing the travel time of goods trains.

"LED lights have been installed in about 70,000 coaches and the number of bio-toilets in trains has increased 28 times as compared to 2014," he said.

He said that by 2030, India will be a country whose railway network will run on net zero emissions. 

Also Read

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

Leadership at global institutions like UN needs to be re-evaluated: PM Modi

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

Manipur violence: SC commences hearing, state proposes district-level SITs

Lok Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 by voice vote

Russia's oil to India in June the cheapest since Ukraine war began

Baghel writes to PM Modi over irregular train operations in Chhattisgarh

Demolition exercise in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh halted on HC orders

Topics :Narendra ModiIndian Railwaysrailway station

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story