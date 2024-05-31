Home / India News / Delhi govt moves SC seeking Haryana to release more water to capital

Delhi govt moves SC seeking Haryana to release more water to capital

The AAP government in Delhi has told the top court that the water demand in the city has risen significantly due to heatwave conditions

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court to seek a direction to Haryana to supply more water to the crisis-hit national capital. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 12:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court to seek a direction to Haryana to supply more water to the crisis-hit national capital, sources said on Friday.

The AAP government in Delhi has told the top court that the water demand in the city has risen significantly due to heatwave conditions, and neighbouring Haryana be directed to release extra water for a month, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is the responsibility of all to work towards fulfilling the water needs of Delhi, the city government said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide water to the national capital for a month.

The national capital has been facing a severe water shortage and Water Minister Atishi has accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water.

Also Read

Decoding Delhi's water crisis: Causes, impact, and sustainable solutions

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi: A look at fines in other nations

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi, Jal Board to deploy 200 teams

Bengaluru water crisis: With no end in sight, city scrambles to save water

K'taka bans use of drinking water for car washing, gardening, imposes fine

Brahma Rathotsava: Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory, check routes

IMD weather today: Delhi expects light rain after days of severe heatwave

Decoding Delhi's water crisis: Causes, impact, and sustainable solutions

Pune case: Will overhaul hospital system to make it foolproof, says Mushrif

Heatwave spurs surge in 'eye stroke' cases: What it is & how to stay safe

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Supreme CourtAAP governmentDelhi Water crisisDelhi Water SupplyHaryana

First Published: May 31 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story