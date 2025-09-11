Delhi govt orders installation of anti-smog guns in high-rises by Nov 29

The Delhi government has mandated that all private and government buildings with a height of G+5 floors and above must install anti-smog guns by November 29.

This directive aims to tackle the issue of air pollution in Delhi, especially during the winter months when harmful particulate matter such as PM10 and PM2.5 increases significantly, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI.

According to the public notice by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), all commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, educational institutions, and other high-rise structures with a built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres are required to deploy anti-smog guns. However, residential houses, societies, and complexes are exempt from this mandate.

The number of anti-smog guns required will vary depending on the built-up area of each building. A minimum of three guns is mandated for properties with a built-up area of less than 10,000 square metres. Buildings with built-up areas between 10,001 and 15,000 square metres must install at least four guns, while those between 15,001 and 20,000 square metres must have at least five, the notice said. Properties ranging from 20,001 to 25,000 square metres are required to install at least six guns. For every additional 5,000 square metres beyond this, an extra anti-smog gun must be added. The regulation applies to all commercial buildings, malls, hotels, office complexes, educational institutions (including universities), and other structures with a height of G+5 floors and above.

The government may also include other structures under the regulation from time to time, as prescribed. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Our top priority is to protect residents from the harmful effects of air pollution, especially as winter approaches. Every step necessary is being taken, and clear guidelines have been issued to ensure proper implementation. The anti-smog guns will play a key role in improving air quality, and this government is fully committed to providing a healthier environment for the people of Delhi." The DPCC clarified that the anti-smog guns must remain operational throughout the year, except during the monsoon period from June 15 to October 1. Installation and operation must strictly follow the detailed guidelines issued by the authorities, the minister added.