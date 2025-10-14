Home / India News / Delhi govt rolls out ₹10 crore loans without collateral for entrepreneurs

Delhi govt rolls out ₹10 crore loans without collateral for entrepreneurs

At a Pahle India Foundation event, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said empowering women entrepreneurs is key to India's growth

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a scheme offering loans of up to ₹10 crore without collateral (Photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a new initiative to extend loans of up to ₹10 crore to entrepreneurs without any collateral, stressing that women’s participation in the workforce is essential for India’s progress.
 
Speaking at the launch of a report titled 'Enhancing Female Entrepreneurs in the MSME Sector in India' by Pahle India Foundation at the Ambedkar International Centre, Gupta said previous governments viewed India’s large population as a liability, but it could become a national asset through women’s empowerment.
 
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that how will the country develop when half of its population stays locked inside their homes. We need every hand to work for the development of society and the nation,” she said.
 
Calling this a “golden era” for women’s empowerment, Gupta added that the Delhi government’s focus is on enabling women entrepreneurs to fulfil their aspirations.
 
“With this scheme, our entrepreneurs can achieve their goals through their ideas and hard work, with government support,” she said.
 
Gender gap in access to credit
 
Women entrepreneurs face a disadvantage in accessing formal loans compared to men, a study by the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has revealed. The report pointed to a persistent gender gap in credit availability. The research also found that digital technology could play a key role in narrowing this divide.
 
The researchers analysed data on women-owned enterprises in the unorganised sector. Officials said the study covered over four lakh unorganised sector firms, using data from the 2022–23 round of the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE).
 
Central schemes for women entrepreneurs
 
To strengthen women’s access to finance, the central government has launched several dedicated credit schemes:
 
Annapurna Scheme
Designed for women engaged in food and catering businesses, this scheme allows borrowing of up to ₹50,000.
 
Mudra Yojana
Under this programme, loans of up to ₹10 lakh are offered without the need for collateral or security.
 
Udyogini Scheme
This initiative provides loans of up to ₹1 lakh to women entrepreneurs whose annual income is less than ₹40,000.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HC directs ₹6 lakh compensation for deaths due to potholes, unsafe roads

LIVE news: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags Bengaluru road woes; minister responds

India to boost people-to-people ties with Mongolia, provide free e-visas

India calls on COP30 to focus on lack of funds for developing nations

Topics :Delhi governmentloansIndia growth story

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story