Delhi govt rolls out ₹10 crore loans without collateral for entrepreneurs

Speaking at the launch of a report titled 'Enhancing Female Entrepreneurs in the MSME Sector in India' by Pahle India Foundation at the Ambedkar International Centre, Gupta said previous governments viewed India’s large population as a liability, but it could become a national asset through women’s empowerment.

Calling this a “golden era” for women’s empowerment, Gupta added that the Delhi government’s focus is on enabling women entrepreneurs to fulfil their aspirations.

“With this scheme, our entrepreneurs can achieve their goals through their ideas and hard work, with government support,” she said.

Gender gap in access to credit

Women entrepreneurs face a disadvantage in accessing formal loans compared to men, a study by the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has revealed. The report pointed to a persistent gender gap in credit availability. The research also found that digital technology could play a key role in narrowing this divide.