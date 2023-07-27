Home / India News / Delhi govt's international film festival plan likely to be postponed to Dec

Delhi govt's international film festival plan likely to be postponed to Dec

"Organising a film festival requires a lot of planning. Some things could not be finalised. The festival is likely to be held in December," the report said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government's plan to host an international film festival in August have hit a roadblock owing to the scheduled venue not being available at that time, sources have said.

The Tourism Department had plans to host the film festival in August at the Siri Fort Auditorium, but it is likely to be postponed to December, they said.

"The festival is being replanned. We want to host it at the Siri Fort Auditorium but other events are lined up at the venue in August and September. So we will have to replan it," a source said.

Another source said the finer details of the festival could not be finalised in time which also led to the event being rescheduled.

"Organising a film festival requires a lot of planning. Some things could not be finalised. The festival is likely to be held in December," the source added.

In June, officials said the department has plans to confer several awards, including one for lifetime achievement in filmmaking, at the first film festival.

A special section for films from G20 member countries had also been planned in view of Delhi hosting the summit meeting of the grouping in September.

The Delhi government, in its Rozgaar Budget 2022-23, had announced its plan to host an international film festival.

The festival could not be organised last year due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and the implementation of the model code of conduct.

The Kejriwal government had last year launched 'Delhi Film Policy-2022' to promote the city as a hub of movie production through a slew of measures, including setting up a Rs 30-crore fund to support producers and a plan to host an international film festival every year.

The film policy aims at promoting artistic, creative and cultural expression, to brand Delhi as a "vibrant film shooting destination" with easy funding and location approval and to develop and support infrastructure and local talent.

Also Read

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs

Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years, all you need to know

Best web series award added to Int'l Film Festival of India: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023

MoS L Murugan to lead Indian delegation to Cannes Int'l Film Festival

HC directs hotel bodies to pay Rs 100,000 over service charge order: Centre

K'taka CM orders single-window system to solve mining lease firms' issues

Aid to India focuses on reducing carbon emissions: UK FCDO spokesperson

Unacceptable, says MEA on China giving stapled visas to Arunachal players

Delhi excise policy scam: Court denies 'default bail' to Vijay Nair

Topics :Delhi government

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story