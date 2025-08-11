Home / India News / Delhi govt to promptly implement SC order on stray dogs: Kapil Mishra

Delhi govt to promptly implement SC order on stray dogs: Kapil Mishra

Mishra said the verdict will pave the way to free Delhi from the fear of rabies and stray animals

Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra said the court order will be implemented in a time-bound manner with special attention paid to proper welfare of the stray animals | Image: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
The Delhi government will implement in a time-bound manner the Supreme Court order for shifting stray dogs in the city to shelter homes, Development Minister Kapil Mishra said on Monday.

Mishra said the verdict will pave the way to free Delhi from the fear of rabies and stray animals.

The Supreme Court termed the stray dog menace in the city "extremely grim" and directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up strays from all localities at the earliest and keep them at dog shelters. 

ALSO READ: SC orders capture of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, warns against resistance

While passing a slew of directions to tackle the menace of dog bite incidents, the court warned that if any person or organisation comes in the way of picking up of stray dogs by the authorities, strict action will be taken against them.

In a post on X, Mishra said, "Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government's animal department will work with all agencies to study this order and move forward in the direction of its proper implementation."  He said the court order will be implemented in a time-bound manner with special attention paid to proper welfare of the stray animals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Kapil MishraSupreme CourtDelhi government

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

