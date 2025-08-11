Rahul Gandhi detained during Opposition march to EC protesting Bihar SIR

Members of the INDIA bloc, the coalition of opposition parties, began their demonstration from the Parliament House, carrying banners, placards, and slogans alleging “vote theft” and calling for a “clean, pure” electoral register.

The march, which followed a request from the Opposition to meet the EC over the issue, was halted by police at Transport Bhawan, a short distance from the EC office.

Delhi police stated that the organisers of the march had not sought any permission ahead of the protest.

Protest 'not political' but to 'save democracy': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, addressing reporters while being taken away by police, said the protest was “not political” but aimed at protecting the Constitution and the principle of “One Man, One Vote".

He accused the EC of remaining silent on allegations of manipulation, asserting, “The truth is in front of the country. This fight is to save democracy.”