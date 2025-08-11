Monday, August 11, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC orders capture of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, warns against resistance

According to the SC's order, all the dogs should be housed in dedicated shelters that were supposed to be set up by the concerned authorities

Stray dogs

Strict action will be taken against any individual or organisation trying to prevent the drive, the court added. Photo: Unsplash.com

Rishika Agarwal
Aug 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued an order directing authorities to pick up all stray dogs in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) within eight weeks.
 
According to the SC's order, all the dogs should be housed in dedicated shelters, which will be created the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The apex court instructed municipal bodies and other agencies to ensure that none of the dogs placed in dedicated shelters are released onto the streets again.
 
The court instructed the authorities to ensure that adequate shelter facilities are created within the stipulated time frame, ensuring that the canines are removed from public spaces. The top court further said that there should be no compromise on the drive
 
 
Strict action will be taken against any individual or organisation trying to prevent the drive, the court added.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

