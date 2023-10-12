Home / India News / Delhi govt to set up more than 1,000 Chhath Ghats across capital: Atishi

Delhi govt to set up more than 1,000 Chhath Ghats across capital: Atishi

In a high-level review meeting held with all the district magistrates on Wednesday, she directed the officials to begin the preparation for the 'Chhath Puja' festival in advance

ANI
"Chhath Puja festival is associated with the faith of lakhs of people, and the Kejriwal government is determined to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees while worshipping. All the concerned officials have been directed to ensure that," Atishi said | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Delhi government will set up more than 1,000 'Chhath Ghats' across Delhi for 'Chhath Puja' this year, Revenue Minister Atishi said.

In a high-level review meeting held with all the district magistrates on Wednesday, she directed the officials to begin the preparation for the 'Chhath Puja' festival in advance so that there is no inconvenience to the devotees and mismanagement at the last moment, as per an official release.

"Chhath Puja festival is associated with the faith of lakhs of people, and the Kejriwal government is determined to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees while worshipping. All the concerned officials have been directed to ensure that," Atishi said.

"All district magistrates should identify locations for Chhath Ghats in their respective districts as per the convenience of devotees and initiate the construction of ghats there. Additionally, officials should start conducting meetings with local Chhath Puja committees, gather their suggestions, and make preparations accordingly for the successful organisation of the puja," she said.

"This year, the Kejriwal government will set up more than 1,000 Chhath Ghats across Delhi for the convenience of devotees. These Ghats will provide essential facilities such as clean water, tents, electricity, restrooms, security, medical services, power backup, and CCTV cameras to the devotees," Atishi said.

Additionally, cultural programs organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy will be held at several Ghats. The Revenue Minister also instructed officials to pay special attention to cleanliness at the Chhath Ghats, the release stated.

Also Read

AAP govt will establish coordination between departments and NCCSA: Atishi

International Tiger Day: Rise in numbers cause for celebration and concern

Delhi L-G approves transfer of vigilance, services departments to Atishi

Atishi orders inspection of govt children's homes, seeks report by May 15

Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; file sent for L-G's approval

Canada allegations haven't hurt India's diplomacy: Envoy to Australia

Odisha should lead way in making roadmap for millets for next decade: CM

World Cup: India-Pakistan cricket match sees sky-high resale ticket prices

'Bharat' has been secular nation for 5,000 years: RSS chief Bhagwat

MY Bharat platform will go long way in youth-led development: PM Modi

Topics :AtishiDelhi governmentChhath Puja ghats

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story