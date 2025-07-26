IRCTC blocks over 25 million user IDs. Here's what led to the move

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has deactivated more than 25 million user IDs to tackle misuse and irregularities in the ticket booking process.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made this revelation during a Rajya Sabha session on July 25. Responding to a query raised by Member of Parliament AD Singh, the minister said the decision was made after extensive analysis revealed that these user accounts had suspicious credentials.

“To curb malpractices in the ticket booking system, IRCTC has recently deactivated over 2.5 crore user IDs,” Vaishnaw said.

Why were so many IDs deactivated?

According to the Vaishnaw, IRCTC used data-driven analysis to identify accounts that were likely being used to manipulate or exploit the booking system, often by unauthorised agents or bots to hoard tickets unfairly.