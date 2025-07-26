IRCTC blocks over 25 million user IDs. Here's what led to the move

“To curb malpractices in the ticket booking system, IRCTC has recently deactivated over 2.5 crore user IDs,” Vaishnaw said.
Why were so many IDs deactivated?
New rules for Tatkal bookings
- From July 1, 2025, Tatkal tickets can only be booked via the IRCTC website or mobile app by users who have verified their identity through Aadhaar.
- Agents are restricted from booking Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes after reservations open each day.
- Digital payment options are now available even at railway reservation counters, making the system more inclusive and user-friendly.
- Boosting transparency and access.
- About 89 per cent of train tickets are now booked online, signalling a massive shift towards digital adoption.
- Special trains and additional coaches are introduced based on real-time demand monitoring, especially when waiting lists grow too long.
- Schemes like VIKALP (Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme) and an upgradation system are in place to help waitlisted passengers get confirmed seats and maximise usage of available train capacity.
