Home / India News / Delhi has witnessed 30% improvement in air quality: Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi has witnessed 30% improvement in air quality: Minister Gopal Rai

During the drive, which usually begins during the monsoon, saplings will be planted across the Delhi to increase the city's green cover

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While air pollution is steadily rising across the country, the national capital has witnessed a 30 per cent improvement in its air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

Rai was speaking at the launch of the annual sapling plantation drive from the campus of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here.

During the drive, which usually begins during the monsoon, saplings will be planted across the Delhi to increase the city's green cover.

"Air pollution in Delhi has reduced by 30 per cent while it has steadily increased in the rest of the country," the minister said at the launch of the drive.

Rai also launched an online portal to allow Delhi residents to book free saplings.

"The city government is close to delivering on its promise of planting two crore saplings in the national capital in five years," he said.

"Before the state elections, we promised to plant two crore saplings. We planted 32 lakh in 2020-21, 35 lakh in 2021-2022, 50 lakh in 2022-23 and the target for 2023-24 is 52 lakh," the minister added.

The plantation drive will culminate on August 20 with a closing event at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Also Read

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

Delhi govt to launch campaign to curb dust pollution next week: Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai asks depts to prepare action plans to curb summer air pollution

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

Gur Ravi instigates communal hatred, threat to peace: Stalin tells Murmu

Himachal CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of power projects

DoT likely to approach Trai for auction of new spectrum bands this week

Two-day annual Kailash yatra to begin on September 11 in J-K's Doda

Assam to weed out 'ghost schools and teachers': Education minister

Topics :Air Quality IndexGopal RaiDelhiDelhi air qualityAir quality

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story