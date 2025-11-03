Bengal's Swasthya Sathi scheme crosses 10 mn hospitalisations: CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state's flagship health assurance scheme, 'Swasthya Sathi', has crossed a significant milestone of 10 million hospitalisations as of October 31.
She said under the scheme, residents have received cashless medical treatment worth Rs 13,156 crore, fully funded from the state budget, she said.
"Swasthya Sathi' -- the all-inclusive, unique health assurance scheme of Government of West Bengal has achieved one crore hospitalisations mark on 31st October 2025, where cashless health care benefit of Rs. 13,156 crore has been provided to the citizens of WEST BENGAL entirely from the State Budget," Banerjee posted on X.
Highlighting the inclusivity of the initiative, the chief minister said that any resident of the state who is not covered under another state-sponsored health scheme is eligible for Swasthya Sathi benefits.
"Any resident of West Bengal is eligible to avail the benefits of 'Swasthya Sathi', if not covered by any other state-sponsored scheme," she said, adding that currently the programme covers over 8.5 crore residents.
The Bengal CM went on to credit the scheme's success to a robust IT platform and time-bound payments to hospital partners, which have ensured faster and reliable service delivery to beneficiaries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
