Home / India News / Bengal's Swasthya Sathi scheme crosses 10 mn hospitalisations: CM Mamata

Bengal's Swasthya Sathi scheme crosses 10 mn hospitalisations: CM Mamata

She said under the scheme, residents have received cashless medical treatment worth Rs 13,156 crore, fully funded from the state budget

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state's flagship health assurance scheme, 'Swasthya Sathi', has crossed a significant milestone of 10 million hospitalisations as of October 31.

She said under the scheme, residents have received cashless medical treatment worth Rs 13,156 crore, fully funded from the state budget, she said.

"Swasthya Sathi' -- the all-inclusive, unique health assurance scheme of Government of West Bengal has achieved one crore hospitalisations mark on 31st October 2025, where cashless health care benefit of Rs. 13,156 crore has been provided to the citizens of WEST BENGAL entirely from the State Budget," Banerjee posted on X.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the initiative, the chief minister said that any resident of the state who is not covered under another state-sponsored health scheme is eligible for Swasthya Sathi benefits.

"Any resident of West Bengal is eligible to avail the benefits of 'Swasthya Sathi', if not covered by any other state-sponsored scheme," she said, adding that currently the programme covers over 8.5 crore residents.

The Bengal CM went on to credit the scheme's success to a robust IT platform and time-bound payments to hospital partners, which have ensured faster and reliable service delivery to beneficiaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC to hear Owaisi's plea for more time to register Waqf properties

Jodhpur accident: State govt to give ₹10 lakh aid to families of deceased

LIVE news updates: PM Modi launches ₹1 trillion RDI fund to boost private sector innovation

Aadhaar Card update: All you need to know about 3 big changes from Nov 1

PM to meet exporters, discuss ways to boost India's trade competitiveness

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalHealth sector

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story