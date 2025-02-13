Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi HC seeks Amanatullah Khan's stand on ED plea in money laundering case

The judge also asked the trial court to defer its proceedings till after the next date of hearing in the high court

Amanatullah Khan
The AAP MLA was accused of being "evasive" when questioned by the probe agency. Image: X@KhanAmanatullah
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging a trial court order refusing to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed against him and releasing him in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice to the AAP MLA from Okhla and listed the matter for further hearing on March 21.

The judge also asked the trial court to defer its proceedings till after the next date of hearing in the high court.

The court passed the direction after the ED counsel made a request for the same on the grounds that while the trial court had refused to take cognisance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Khan and his wife, it was scheduled to hear the matter on Friday against other accused.

The trial court had last year declined to take cognisance against Khan for the alleged offence of money laundering under the Prevention of Money laundering Act, citing lack of requisite sanction to prosecute him.

The ED on October 29, 2024 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet), alleging that Khan laundered money which was purportedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Khan was arrested on September 2, 2024 under the provisions of the PMLA by the ED, which conducted a search at his house in Delhi's Okhla area.

The AAP MLA was accused of being "evasive" when questioned by the probe agency.

The money laundering probe against him stems from two FIRs -- the CBI's case in connection with alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board and an alleged disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi Police anti-corruption unit.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

