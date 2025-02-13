National Women's Day 2025: History, significance, quotes and more

National Women's Day is observed annually in India on February 13th to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu , a renowned political leader, poet, and champion of women’s rights. Known as the "Nightingale of India," Sarojini Naidu was born on this day in 1879.

What is National Women's Day?

National Women’s Day is celebrated in India on February 13 to honour Sarojini Naidu’s contributions to the freedom movement and women's empowerment. The day recognizes the diverse struggles and dreams of women, promoting gender equality and leadership.

Born in Hyderabad in 1879, Naidu was highly intelligent from a young age. Her father, Aghorenath Chattopadhyay, was a scientist and educator who encouraged her education. She dedicated her life to fighting for women's rights and empowerment in society.

National Women's Day 2025: Date

Observed every year on February 13th, National Women’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. In 2025, the occasion will once again be celebrated on this date to honour her lasting impact.

National Women's Day 2025: Significance

Born on February 13, 1879, Sarojini Naidu was a distinguished poet, activist, and political leader. Mahatma Gandhi bestowed upon her the title of "Nightingale of India" in recognition of her poetic excellence. She actively participated in significant movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Salt Satyagraha. Additionally, she made history as India’s first female governor. Through her poetry, Naidu beautifully captured India’s culture, the struggle for independence, and the fight for women’s rights.

Sarojini Naidu’s Role in Women’s Empowerment

Sarojini Naidu used her poetic talent as a means to advocate for women's rights and gender equality. Inspired by the nationalist leader Gopal Krishna Gokhale, she joined politics with the conviction that women's liberation was crucial to India's progress. She played a pivotal role in founding the Women’s Indian Association, providing a platform for women to voice their rights and concerns.

In 1930, Naidu became the fourth president of the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC). She was a strong proponent of women's voting rights, which were later incorporated into India’s constitution. She also urged British authorities to grant women the right to vote, reinforcing her commitment to gender equality.

National Women's Day serves as an occasion to honour Sarojini Naidu’s contributions and to inspire continued efforts towards women's empowerment and equality in society.

Sarojini Naidu's quotes