National Women's Day 2025: History, significance, quotes and more

National Women's Day is observed annually in India on February 13th to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, a renowned political leader, poet, and champion of women’s rights. Known as the "Nightingale of India," Sarojini Naidu was born on this day in 1879.
What is National Women's Day?
National Women’s Day is celebrated in India on February 13 to honour Sarojini Naidu’s contributions to the freedom movement and women's empowerment. The day recognizes the diverse struggles and dreams of women, promoting gender equality and leadership.
Born in Hyderabad in 1879, Naidu was highly intelligent from a young age. Her father, Aghorenath Chattopadhyay, was a scientist and educator who encouraged her education. She dedicated her life to fighting for women's rights and empowerment in society.
National Women's Day 2025: Date
Observed every year on February 13th, National Women’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. In 2025, the occasion will once again be celebrated on this date to honour her lasting impact.
National Women's Day 2025: Significance
Born on February 13, 1879, Sarojini Naidu was a distinguished poet, activist, and political leader. Mahatma Gandhi bestowed upon her the title of "Nightingale of India" in recognition of her poetic excellence. She actively participated in significant movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Salt Satyagraha. Additionally, she made history as India’s first female governor. Through her poetry, Naidu beautifully captured India’s culture, the struggle for independence, and the fight for women’s rights.
Sarojini Naidu’s Role in Women’s Empowerment
Sarojini Naidu used her poetic talent as a means to advocate for women's rights and gender equality. Inspired by the nationalist leader Gopal Krishna Gokhale, she joined politics with the conviction that women's liberation was crucial to India's progress. She played a pivotal role in founding the Women’s Indian Association, providing a platform for women to voice their rights and concerns.
In 1930, Naidu became the fourth president of the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC). She was a strong proponent of women's voting rights, which were later incorporated into India’s constitution. She also urged British authorities to grant women the right to vote, reinforcing her commitment to gender equality.
National Women's Day serves as an occasion to honour Sarojini Naidu’s contributions and to inspire continued efforts towards women's empowerment and equality in society.
Sarojini Naidu's quotes
- "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech, and earnestness in action."
- "A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race."
- "When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today, because my right is justice."
- "Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease."
- "Sense of justice is one of the most wonderful ideals of Islam because as I read in the Quran I find those dynamic principles of life, not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world."
- "To quench my longing I bent me low, by the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow in that magical wood in the land of sleep."
- "As long as I have strength to work, I must devote it to the service of the people."
- "I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you are a Brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to South India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that you are an Indian. India is greater than the creed, greater than the country, greater than the community."
- "Shall hope prevail where clamorous hate is rife, Shall sweet love prosper or high dreams have place Amid the tumult of reverberant strife ’Twixt ancient creeds, ’twixt race and ancient race?"
- "A nation is reborn when it has the soul of a poet and the heart of a patriot."