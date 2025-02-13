Inside RSS' 12-storey HQ: Key features, facilities of Rs 150-cr Keshav Kunj

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has completed the construction of its new headquarters, Keshav Kunj, in Delhi, marking a significant milestone for the organisation.

After functioning from the Udaseen Ashram in Jhandewalan for nearly eight years, the RSS has now returned to its original address with a modern, expansive facility.

Large-scale reconstruction project

The reconstruction of Keshav Kunj covers 3.75 acres, featuring three high-rise buildings, each spanning 12 floors plus a ground floor. These buildings, named Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana, collectively house approximately 300 rooms and offices.

Designed by Gujarat-based architect Anoop Dave, the structure integrates modern facilities with traditional architectural influences. The building’s windows feature decorative facades inspired by Rajasthani and Gujarati architecture, and 1,000 granite frames have been used to minimise wood usage.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 150 crore, funded entirely by 75,000 donors associated with the organisation. The foundation stone was laid by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in November 2016, but delays extended the completion timeline.

RSS headquarters: Key features and infrastructure

Keshav Kunj has been designed to serve both administrative and organisational needs, incorporating various facilities:

- Auditoriums: Three large halls with a combined seating capacity of over 1,300 people. The largest auditorium, named after Ashok Singhal, features stadium seating and cushioned sofa chairs, while another hall can accommodate 650 people.

- Library and research facilities: The Keshav Pustakalaya on the 10th floor provides access to books and research material on the Sangh’s history and ideology.

- Healthcare and fitness facilities: The complex includes a five-bed hospital, complete with a pathology lab and diagnostic equipment. There is also a yoga centre and gymnasium with modern exercise equipment.

- Sustainability measures: The headquarters incorporates solar power to support its energy needs and has a sewage treatment plant for environmental sustainability.

Additionally, parking facilities for 135 cars, expandable to 270, have been included in the design. The site also features mess and canteen services for residents and visitors.

RSS operations and future plans

Keshav Kunj will serve as the Delhi unit headquarters of the RSS, with two floors allocated for its operations and one floor designated for the Vishav Kendra. The building will also house the offices of RSS-affiliated publications, including Panchjanya, Organiser, and Suruchi Prakashan.

A statue of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar stands prominently in an open space between the second and third towers, referred to as 'Sangh Sthan'. This area is expected to be used for organisational gatherings and daily shakhas.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will officially inaugurate the headquarters on February 19, during a "karyakarta sammelan" for the Delhi unit. The transition to the new headquarters comes ahead of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the RSS, which will be held in Bengaluru from March 21-23.