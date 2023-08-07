Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones revealed

Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Tecno, and other smartphone brands are offering their premium handsets at the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale at great deals and discounts.

The ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival opened to all users from August 4, while it was exclusively accessible to Prime users on August 3.

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023 includes offers on a range of products, and we have also curated a list of best phone deals that you can choose from.

Amazon Freedom sale offers: Redmi 12 5G

The newly launched Redmi 12 5G is available at a discounted price during the Great Freedom Festival Sale.

The phone runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and has a 6.79" FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The Redmi 12 5G features a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display.





The phone's 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs 11,999, while the 6GB +128GB variant is available at Rs 13,499, and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 15,499. Customers can get an additional Rs. 1,000 off on SBI credit card transactions.

Amazon Freedom sale smartphone offers: Realme Narzo N55

The Realme Narzo N55 is available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 (down from Rs its retail price of Rs 12,999) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs 12,999 (down from Rs 14,999) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and has a 6.72-inch (2,400x1,080 pixel) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone's dual rear camera setup is led by a 64-megapixel sensor, and the front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M13 sale on Amazon

The 4G variant of Samsung's Galaxy M13 is priced at Rs 9,649 at the freedom sale. Amazon is also offering a coupon-based discount of Rs 150, as well as exchange discounts of up to Rs 9,150.

The Galaxy M13 is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC and has a 6,000mAh battery. It has a triple back camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Amazon Freedom sale: Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hzrefresh rate.

The phone's quad rear camera setup is led by a 108-megapixel sensor, while the front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter.

The Redmi Note 11S is available in two colours: Polar White and Space Black. The handset is available for a discounted price of Rs. 12,999. SBI credit card members are eligible for an extra discount of up to Rs 1,000.

Smartphone sale August 2023: Lava Blaze 5G





The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box, with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel sensor.

The handset's 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 10,499, while the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 11,999 at the Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Amazon Freedom Festival offers on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This smartphone is one of the most popular selections for a low-cost S-series handset. It is currently on sale at Rs 26,990 – the lowest price it has ever been sold for — as part of a Prime Early Deal.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in March 2021 for Rs 55,999. It features a Snapdragon 865 processor with 8GB of RAM. The handset also includes a 12-megapixel triple back camera setup.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 date

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 officially began on August 4, and it will continue till August 8. For Prime members, the Amazon sale began on August 3.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 bank discounts and offers







Here are the bank discounts and offers customers can avail during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023:

SBI card offer: SBI credit card holders can get up to 10 per cent instant discount on prepaid and EMI transactions.

The e-commerce giant will offer enticing deals every day for the duration of the sale from 8 pm to midnight. This will include deals under Rs 999 and cashback rewards up to Rs 5,000.

Individuals can avail no cost EMIs using credit cards, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, Amazon Pay Later, and Bajaj Finserv during the sale.

Amazon Freedom Sale offers

During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, customers will be able to avail up to 65 per cent discount on smart TVs and appliances.

Many smartwatches from boAt, Noise, Fire-Bollt will be available below Rs 2,000 during the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023.

: Amazon is also offering various smart devices such as Echo Dot, Kindle, Fire TV Stick starting at Rs 1,949 during the freedom sale.

Various mobile accessories such as mobile phone covers, phone holders, data cables, and screen protectors is also available starting at Rs 69.