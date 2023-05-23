Delhi HC sets aside Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to call for a repoll



Here are some of the other cases heard by the Delhi High Court today: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard some crucial cases during which it set aside the decision of Mayor Shelly Oberoi to call for a repoll to elect six members of the MCD standing committee and directed her to declare forthwith the results of the poll held on February 24 while treating the "disputed vote" to be in favour of BJP councillor Pankaj Luthra.



- The high court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking protection of interest of students enrolled with schools located on public land that have been mortgaged and may be auctioned by banks over non-payment of the loan. - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told the HC that the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise, and the decision to enable their exchange was taken for operational convenience.



- The high court granted permission to NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy to travel abroad for three weeks for business purposes and personal reasons. - The court recognised the copyright held by Indian cinema legend Satyajit Ray to the screenplay written by him for his film "Nayak".

- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday contended before the HC that there are glaring illegalities in the judgment passed by a trial court acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, firms, and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.