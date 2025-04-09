Delhi sizzles over 40°C amid intense heatwave, govt issues advisory

Delhi continues to be troubled by the scorching heat, with temperatures expected to soar to 42 degrees Celsius by April 10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a severe heatwave across Northwest India in the coming days, which will drive mercury levels higher across the region. On April 8, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius for the second straight day, as the city braced for yet another day of oppressive heat. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions. According to IMD guidelines, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature in the plains reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. Delhi experienced its first heatwave of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature touching 40.2 degrees Celsius – the highest recorded so far this year. With temperatures rising and heatwave conditions persisting, the government has urged residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke.

Weather update for today

The capital is expected to witness mainly clear skies with humidity levels peaking at 45 per cent. A hotter day lies ahead, with the minimum and maximum temperatures forecast at 23 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi weather forecast for the week

The IMD predicts clear skies until April 9, with maximum temperatures gradually rising to 41 degrees Celsius and peaking at 42 degrees by mid-week. Partly cloudy conditions are expected on April 10 and 11. A yellow alert for heatwave conditions remains in place for April 9.

Meanwhile, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 8. Although this may bring brief respite to parts of North India, Delhi and the surrounding NCR region are expected to see little change, with heatwave conditions set to persist.

Delhi’s AQI update

Air quality in the capital deteriorated, slipping back into the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday morning after showing ‘moderate’ levels in recent days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 233 at 8 am on April 9, up from 221 at the same time on Tuesday.

Forecast for tomorrow

Delhi is expected to face even hotter conditions on Wednesday, with temperatures likely to rise further. The minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast at 21 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.