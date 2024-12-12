Delhi hits season's coldest morning at 4.5 degrees Celsius amid cold wave

Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Thursday, with minimum temperature dropping to 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The reading at the Safdarjung weather station was four degrees below the seasonal average, measured at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecasted a further dip, predicting the temperature could touch 4 degrees Celsius later in the day. The cold wave has also impacted neighbouring states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, with widespread chill being reported.

The regional meteorological centre predicted clear skies for Delhi on Thursday, along with cold wave conditions in some areas. The day’s maximum temperature was expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle at 4 degrees Celsius. Morning and evening hours have been forecasted to witness smog and mist.

Delhi cold wave

The biting cold that dropped to 0.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi (24-hour average temperature), made life difficult for schoolchildren and office-goers. The Palam weather station registered a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, with a slight decline of 0.2 degrees Celsius in the 24-hour average temperature.

Previous low of the season

On Wednesday, Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 4.9 degrees Celsius, marking the season’s coldest day at that point. This was five degrees below the average and represented the sharpest drop so far this winter.

When is a cold wave declared?

According to IMD, a cold wave in the plains is declared when temperatures dip to 4 degrees Celsius or fall by 4.5–6.4 degrees Celsius below normal. The recent drop marks the first time in 14 years that early December temperatures have fallen below 5 degrees Celsius, with the last instance being December 6, 1987, when the mercury touched 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave impact in North India

Cold wave warnings have been issued for multiple northern states. Minimum temperatures across northwest and central India are likely to remain steady for the next four to five days. East India may see a dip of 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days, while West India could experience a gradual rise in minimum temperatures.

More From This Section

The IMD said that isolated parts of Rajasthan could face persistent cold wave conditions until December 16. Similarly, regions in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to remain under cold wave influence until December 16, while areas in Saurashtra, Kutch, and Delhi could experience relief after December 13. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad are forecasted to endure similar conditions from December 13 to 16.

[With agency inputs]