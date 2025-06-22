Home / India News / AI-171 plane crash: 245 bodies handed over to families, 251 identified

AI-171 plane crash: 245 bodies handed over to families, 251 identified

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers who died in the plane crash

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.
The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad. | Image: Bloomberg
ANI Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
The DNA samples of 251 victims in the Air India plane crash have been identified, and the mortal remains of 245 victims have been handed over to the concerned families as of Sunday evening.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi said, "DNA samples of 251 dead bodies of the plane crash have been matched. So far, a total of 245 bodies have been handed over to the families, while six families, who are from the UK, will receive the bodies of their relatives in the near future."

"The 245 dead include 176 Indian citizens, 7 Portuguese, 49 British citizens, one Canadian and 12 non-passengers. Dr Rakesh Joshi gave details of the bodies handed over," he added.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers who died in the plane crash

Two days ago, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson reassured the public and employees that the airline's fleet--particularly its Boeing 787 aircraft--remains safe to operate following comprehensive checks and that the carrier is exercising maximum caution in the wake of the AI171 tragedy.

In an official communication, Campbell said, "Have our aircraft been deemed safe? Yes. We have completed the additional precautionary checks on our operating Boeing 787 fleet as requested by the DGCA, who have publicly declared that they meet required standards."

"We have also, as a matter of abundant precaution, voluntarily decided to continue additional pre-flight checks for the time being. Where there is any doubt, we will not release aircraft - of any type - for service," said the CEO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GujaratAir IndiaBoeingVijay Rupani

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

