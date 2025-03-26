Delhi-Jaipur Highway to remain shut for 6 hours on March 26-27: Details

Traffic movement on Delhi-Jaipur highway and Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will be affected due to the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB) at Narsingpur. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will carry out the installation for six hours, starting from Wednesday midnight to 6 am on Thursday.

Delhi-Jaipur highway: Traffic advisory

During the construction, vehicle movement on the NH-8 stretch at Narsingpur will be restricted. Commuters travelling from Delhi to Jaipur will need to take alternative routes. Traffic from Delhi to Jaipur will be diverted from Hero Honda Chowk and will rejoin NH-48 through the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR)-Dwarka Road after making a right turn at Vatika Chowk's traffic signal.

Vehicles coming from Jaipur must take the Dwarka Expressway after passing the Kherki Daula toll plaza and then proceed via SPR Road after making a U-turn at Elan Chowk.

"From there, they will have to turn left at Vatika Chowk's traffic light and continue via Gurugram Rajiv Chowk," the advisory said.

Foot overbridge installation

GMDA is set to install a 110-ft-long steel FOB at the site, with the structure already in place. The installation is expected to be completed within eight hours on both sides of the carriageway. The project, costing ₹1.6 crore, aims to enhance pedestrian safety by providing a dedicated crossing over the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. The new FOB will be positioned 300 metres away from the existing one.

Safety concerns

The Narsingpur village, home to around 50,000 residents, has long struggled with pedestrian safety due to the division of the locality by the expressway. The highway cuts through the village in a 60:40 ratio, forcing residents to climb over the central verge to cross the road, often leading to fatal accidents.

The new FOB aims to provide a safer passage for locals, reducing the risk of road mishaps. Given the area's dense residential presence and industrial activity, heavy foot traffic is a constant concern. Residents have damaged portions of the central verge to create makeshift crossings, further increasing the risk of accidents.

