Home / India News / Urban local bodies should act like Parliament to resolve issues: LS Speaker

ULBs should also function on the lines of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and find solutions to civic issues through regular debate and discussion in Question Hour and Zero Hour, said Birla

Birla also said parliamentary proceedings were witnessing fewer disruptions in the current Lok Sabha due to the efforts of leaders of all political parties. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said urban local bodies (ULBs) should function on the lines of Parliament with regular Question Hour and Zero Hour to raise issues concerning citizens.

He was addressing the first National Level Conference of Urban Local Bodies in States and Union Territories.

"I am pained to hear about meetings of ULBs getting adjourned amid pandemonium and key agenda such as budget getting approved without any discussion," Birla said.

ULBs should also function on the lines of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and find solutions to civic issues through regular debate and discussion in Question Hour and Zero Hour, he said.

Birla also said parliamentary proceedings, which were drowned in ruckus in the earlier Lok Sabhas, were witnessing fewer disruptions in the current Lok Sabha due to the efforts of leaders of all political parties.

"Changes were witnessed in the 18th Lok Sabha, when political parties agreed to allow the House to function to raise issues of the people," he said.

He said ULBs should also adopt a similar approach as public representatives in such bodies are the closest to people and understand their issues better.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and other dignitaries were present at the inaugural session.

During the National Level Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies in the States and Union Territories, delegates from across India will deliberate on critical subjects such as developing model practices and procedure code of conduct of General Council Meetings of ULBs, making municipal governance more effective in fulfilling the constitutional mandate.

The conference will also deliberate on the subject of the contribution of ULBs in helping achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, their role in grooming women for leadership positions in society and polity, and improving public delivery and the quality of lives of citizens.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Om BirlaLok SabhaLok Sabha SpeakerZero HourParliament

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

