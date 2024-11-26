Delhi LG declares war on drugs with a campaign to make capital drug-free

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has announced an ambitious plan to eradicate drug abuse in Delhi within three years. As part of the initiative, a month-long intensive anti-drug campaign will begin on December 1, 2024, according to an official statement.

The announcement was made during the ninth review meeting of the State-Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD). Highlighting the social and international repercussions of drug abuse, Saxena emphasised the need for a multi-pronged strategy to dismantle drug networks and curb consumption.

“By implementing these stringent measures, the aim is to dismantle drug networks, reduce drug demand, and create a healthier and safer society,” the statement read.

Key measures announced

The campaign will include stringent checks and inspections of public and private spaces such as 200 hostels, 50 colleges, 200 schools, 200 pharmaceutical stores, 500 paan shops, shelter homes, bars, railway stations, and ISBTs. Institutions will appoint nodal officers, and hostel wardens will be held accountable for maintaining drug-free premises.

The Social Welfare Department has been directed to collaborate with schools and parents to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use. Advisories will be issued, and public awareness campaigns will feature posters, slogans, and advertisements across social media, public transport, and outdoor spaces to amplify the message.

To encourage public participation, confidential informants reporting drug-related activities will be eligible for rewards. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been tasked with expediting pending drug-related cases, with the goal of achieving zero backlog within a month.

Delhi’s anti-narcotics efforts

In 2022, the Delhi Police revamped their anti-narcotics cell, transforming it into the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The restructured unit focuses on monitoring and combating the smuggling, distribution, and sale of narcotics while taking decisive action against drug peddlers in the city.

The task force’s manpower was increased from 60 to 90 personnel, equipping it to tackle drug networks within Delhi and across state borders.