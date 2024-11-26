At least 20 wagons of a coal-loaded freight train derailed on Tuesday morning in the Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh, disrupting passenger train services, railway officials said.

The derailment occurred on the Bilaspur-Katni section, affecting both Up and Down lines. No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

The train, en route from Bilaspur to Katni, derailed between Khongsara and Bhanwartank railway stations at around 11:11 am, according to a Railways spokesperson. A team from Bilaspur was dispatched to the site, and efforts are underway to clear the tracks and restore train operations.

The spokesperson added that the cause of the derailment will be determined following an investigation.

The disruption has impacted several passenger trains, including the Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh Utkal Express and the Durg-Udhampur Express, which have been diverted.

Train derails in Telangana’s Peddapalli

Earlier this month, a goods train derailed in Telangana’s Peddapalli district, leading to the cancellation of 39 passenger trains, South Central Railway (SCR) officials reported.

The incident occurred on November 12 when 12 wagons carrying steel coils and iron rods derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam, according to SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar.

No injuries were reported in that accident. The train, traveling from Ballari in Karnataka to Ghaziabad, derailed on a triple-line section, obstructing and damaging all three tracks, the official said.

