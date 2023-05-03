Home / India News / Delhi logs 272 Covid 19 cases with 8.39% positivity rate, one death

Delhi logs 272 Covid-19 cases with 8.39% positivity rate, one death

Delhi recorded 272 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city government's health department

New Delhi
Delhi logs 272 Covid-19 cases with 8.39% positivity rate, one death

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi recorded 272 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The number of active cases stands at 1,971 of which 1,532 are in home isolation.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,39,542 and the death toll rose to 26,634, the bulletin said.

The 272 cases emerged from 3,241 tests conducted the previous day.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 289 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and one fatality. The city logged 259 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths the day before.

The national capital on Sunday saw 405 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.2 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, the city recorded 564 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.93 per cent and one fatality.

According to the bulletin issued on Wednesday, only 172 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Also Read

Delhi adds 484 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58%, shows data

Delhi reports 980 fresh Covid cases in a day; positivity rate at nearly 26%

Delhi records 405 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 11.2%

Over 3,000 Covid cases logged in Delhi last week, active tally jumps 121%

Maharashtra sees 722 Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 5,549

Coal mining to resume in Meghalaya after 9 years, says CM Conrad Sangma

Govt asks SC to not rush in granting legal validation to same-sex marriage

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Is he so indispensable? SC asks Centre over extension given to ED Director

'WTO not listening to developing nations', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics :CoronavirusDelhiDeath toll

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story