Delhi's Lok Adalat 2025: How to settle your traffic challans on Sept 13?

Delhi residents will get a chance to clear their pending traffic challans on 13 September through the National Lok Adalat, offering a quick and efficient way to settle cases. The initiative aims to ease the burden on regular courts while providing citizens with much-needed relief.

The Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987 governs the Lok Adalat, or "People's Court." It will present a chance for motorists to resolve or reduce their challans. They will not be, however, able to waive off all fines; there are some exceptions. On Monday, September 8, vehicle owners will be able to begin downloading their challans.

How to download challans for Delhi’s Lok Adalat 2025?

Vehicle owners must download and print their challans or notices beforehand to participate. The document can be downloaded from the Delhi Traffic Police website. Additionally, citizens can scan the department's QR code.

Deadlines for Delhi’s Lok Adalat 2025?

From 10 a.m. (September 8), the ability to download challans will be accessible. A daily limit of 60,000 challan downloads, or 180,000 challans, will be imposed. In order to prevent missing out once the limit has been reached, authorities have recommended that drivers download their challans as soon as possible.

There can only be two challans or notices for business vehicles and five notices or challans for individual cars during a Lok Adalat session. To settle challans at Lok Adalat, you must have the owner's ID and the vehicle's registration certificate (RC) in addition to a copy of the challan or notification.

List of traffic challans for settlement in Lok Adalat 2025: Eligibility

Here is the list of challans eligible for settlement at Lok Adalat:

• Jumping red light

• Driving without seat belt

• Riding without helmet

• No vehicle fitness certificate

• Driving without number plate

• Skipping traffic signals

• Driving in wrong lane

• Wrongly issued challan

• Over-speeding

• Driving without licence

• Not having PUC certificate

• Parking in 'no parking' zone.

List of challans for settlement in Lok Sabha: Not Eligible

Here is the list of challans not eligible for settlement:

• Hit and run cases

• Minors driving

• Drunk driving

• Vehicles used in criminal activities

• Unauthorised racing or speed trials

• Challans issued in other states

• Traffic challans are pending in court cases.

Delhi Courts Lok Adalat 2025: Where will it be held?

Given below are the courts in Delhi where the challan will be carried away:

• Dwarka Court

• Tis Hazari Court

• Rohini Court

• Rouse Avenue Court

• Karkardooma Court

• Patiala House Court

• Saket Court.

What all will be heard in Lok Adalat 2025?

The proceedings will occur on Saturday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M., and in a statement issued on September 6, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned on X (formerly Twitter), “National Lok Adalat for settling pending Compoundable Traffic Challans and notices to be held on 13th September, 2025 (Saturday), at all Court Complexes, Delhi, from 10 am to 4 pm. Avail yourself of this opportunity to get cleared of pending challans/notices.”

The Lok Adalat 2025 will hear civil cases, including property-related issues and family conflicts, in addition to traffic challans and other ongoing court cases. After hearing all sides, the judges will issue an order that will further close the matter. The token number will determine how the cases are heard.

What is the Lok Adalat?

A system of alternative dispute resolution known as a Lok Adalat, or "People's Court," was created under the Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987. Its purpose is to offer a venue for the resolution of specific conflicts outside of the traditional court system. Compoundable cases, including traffic challans, utility bill disputes, cheque bounce cases and certain family concerns, are handled by Lok Adalats.

A panel of judges, lawyers, or social workers may preside over the informal proceedings. Once a settlement has been achieved, the Lok Adalat's decision is final and has the same legal force as a civil court decree. Both parties must be bound by the settlement, and there are no court costs.