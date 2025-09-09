Priyank Kharge seeks court-monitored audit, hackathon of EVM-VVPAT process

Karnataka's Minister for Information Technology Priyank Kharge has said that the state is ready to host a transparent evaluation of the entire EVMVVPAT process in partnership with judicial and industry oversight.
Kharge had posted a copy of the letter he had written to the Election Commission of India again on September 6 on the social media platform X on Monday.
In his letter, Kharge said he had written to the ECI on December 3, 2024, as well, outlining concerns regarding the function of EVMs and related procedural vulnerabilities, and suggesting a "constructive solution" in the form of a court-monitored ethical hackathon and audit, backed by the state.
"With our strong technology and R&D ecosystem, I had proposed that Karnataka is well placed to carry out such a transparent exercise under judicial and industry oversight to rigorously test the EVM architecture and address public perception issues around electoral integrity," read the letter.
He also said that on several occasions, he had formally placed similar suggestions on record with the EC in his capacity as the Minister for Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology.
"My intent has always been to address concerns and strengthen public faith in the system," he added.
He said that at a time when serious questions are being raised about the independence of institutions and the integrity of our elections, it becomes even more urgent to adopt proposals that improve transparency.
"In the backdrop of the ongoing #VoteChori debate and the irregularities flagged in Mahadevapura (Bengaluru), the recounting of EVMs in Panipat (Haryana) and the voter deletion fraud in Aland (Kalaburagi), public concern has only deepened. It is now the Commission's responsibility to address these doubts and safeguard the credibility of our democracy," posted the minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
