Voting begins for vice presidential election; PM Modi first to cast vote

Members of both Houses of Parliament will cast their votes in the Parliament House between 10 AM and 5 PM on Tuesday

Counting votes will begin at 6 PM, and the results will be announced late evening (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Voting began for the vice presidential poll on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the first to cast his vote.

The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Among the early voters were Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kiren Rijiju. Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav were among others who came to cast their vote.

Members of both Houses of Parliament will cast their votes in the Parliament House between 10 AM and 5 PM on Tuesday. Counting votes will begin at 6 PM, and the results will be announced late evening.

Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election, which takes place under a secret ballot system.

The electoral college for the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members - 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote in the election.

The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

