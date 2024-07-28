Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi mayor calls for action against coaching centres running from basement

Delhi mayor calls for action against coaching centres running from basement

Directing the MCD commissioner to take action against coaching centres being run from basements, Oberoi asked for an immediate inquiry to identify if any officers of MCD are also responsible

Shelly Oberoi
Oberoi directed the MCD commissioner to take strict action against all such coaching centres across Delhi Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A day after three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday directed that take strict action be taken against commercial activities being run in basements.

Oberoi directed the MCD commissioner to take strict action against all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements, which she said are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She also called for an inquiry to identify if any MCD officers were responsible in the incident.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

"Yesterday some students were trapped in a private coaching institute being run in Rajinder Nagar due to flooding and out of them three students lost their lives. This is very shocking. This incident needs thorough investigation and swift and strongest possible action," Oberoi said.

"It is also our responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not recur in any part of Delhi," the mayor added.

More From This Section

After 7 hr long search op at flooded Delhi centre, NDRF recovers 3 bodies

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address 112th episode of monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Did Manipur CM Singh invite PM Modi to his state amid clashes, asks Cong

New British Sikh MP Jeevun Sandher wishes for strong India-UK connection

CAG flags shortage of healthcare staff and irregularities in Chhattisgarh

Directing the MCD commissioner to take action against coaching centres being run from basements, Oberoi asked for an immediate inquiry to identify if any officers of MCD are also responsible for the incident.

"If any official is found guilty, strongest possible action be taken against them," she said.

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old civil services aspirant was electrocuted after he touched an iron gate following heavy rain in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UP to create State Capital Region like NCR. Here's what you should know

Houses worth over Rs 4 cr record 27% growth in sales in Delhi-NCR: CBRE

Delhi to upgrade weather forecast system amid climate change concerns

Avg housing prices jumps nearly 50% in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai in 5 yrs: Anarock

Rain brings respite in Delhi, no warning for heavy pours as of now

Topics :Shelly OberoiDelhi-NCRcoachingDelhi municipal elections

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story