Delhi govt renames Metro stations, key public places: Check full list

The Delhi government has approved a fresh round of renaming Metro stations and public places across the national capital, including Rohini West Metro Station, Dwarka Metro Station and Britannia Chowk, as part of an exercise aimed at strengthening local identity and improving public recognition of landmarks.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Names Authority, chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday.

According to an NDTV report, the Delhi government said the renaming exercise seeks to connect public places with local identity, prominent landmarks, and personalities associated with Delhi’s social and cultural history. The move would also make it easier for commuters to identify locations linked to nearby institutions and neighbourhoods.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the exercise was aimed at recognising personalities and locations associated with Delhi’s social and historical landscape. Major Metro station names changed Among the key changes approved by the government is the renaming of Rohini West Metro Station as “Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station”. The station is located near a major hospital and the new name would help passengers identify the area easily. Rohini East Metro Station will now be called “Rohini Metro Station”, with the government saying the revised name is shorter and easier for commuters. In Dwarka, the existing Dwarka Metro Station will be renamed “Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station”.