Delhi metro services on Yellow Line to be affected from Nov 14-19

Delhi metro services on Yellow Line to be affected from Nov 14-19

According to DMRC, the disruption is due to planned construction work on a 490-metre section between Janakpuri West and R K Ashram where the alignment crosses over Haiderpur Badli Mor

Delhi Metro
Train services on this stretch will be briefly affected from the night of November 14-15 to the night of November 19-20. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
Metro services on the Yellow Line will be temporarily regulated from the night of November 14 to November 19 due to civil work on a 490-metre section of the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the disruption is due to planned construction work on a 490-metre section between Janakpuri West and R K Ashram where the alignment crosses over Haiderpur Badli Mor.

Train services on this stretch will be briefly affected from the night of November 14-15 to the night of November 19-20, it said.

As a result, there will be no train service between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri after 10.45 pm until the start of revenue services at 7.02 am. Three stations Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18-19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor will remain closed until service resumes upto 7.02 am, it stated.

However, trains will continue to operate on the remaining sections of the Yellow Line from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram during this period, the statement stated.

To minimise inconvenience, announcements will be made at the stations and inside the trains, informing passengers of train destinations and platforms, it added.

Topics :Delhi MetroGurgaon metrometro projects

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

