Delhi Metro services to start early on I-Day, no parking at stations

Delhi Metro services will begin early on August 15 to facilitate passengers attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, officials said on Saturday.

Besides, parking facilities will not be available at all the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on Monday till 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the security measures taken for the 77th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

However, the Metro train services will run as per the normal schedule on Monday, the DMRC officials said.

"To facilitate the passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on 15th August, the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 5 am from all terminal stations," the DMRC statement said.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the metro lines till 6 am, after which the trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day, it added.

The Lal Quila metro station is located on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, near the Mughal-era monument.