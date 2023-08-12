UP govt inks MoU for 5,000 special accommodations at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed an agreement with a private firm for arranging around 5,000 special accommodations during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025, officials said on Saturday.

The accommodations would include homestays, bed and breakfast establishments, and paying guest units across major towns and prominent locations throughout the state, they said.

The Directorate of Tourism entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Luzern Ventures Private Limited (OGA) on Friday, they said.

"This MoU is a significant step towards realising our commitment to enhancing the tourism landscape of Uttar Pradesh. By combining our expertise with OGA, we are sure to create a diverse range of accommodation options that reflect the cultural vibrancy of our state," said Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra.

Another tourism department official said the MoU, spanning five years, solidifies their collaborative efforts to establish and manage a diverse range of accommodations.

"There will be a special focus on arranging around 5,000 accommodations in Prayagraj and its nearby areas considering the massive footfall expected during the Maha Kumbh Fair 2025," the official said.

To create a hospitable and enriching environment for the tourists and travellers, the official further said the MoU reflects a shared vision between the Directorate of Tourism and OGA to provide a seamless, comfortable and "culturally immersive stay for the visitors".

By focusing on enhancing the accommodation offerings, this partnership seeks to elevate the overall tourism experience within Uttar Pradesh, the official added.