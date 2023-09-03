Home / India News / Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' from Sept 4-13 at 36 stations

Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' from Sept 4-13 at 36 stations

These are available in two categories -- one-day validity and three-day validity cards -- offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Anticipating increased footfall of passengers owing to the upcoming G20 Summit here, Delhi Metro will sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13, officials said.

These are available in two categories -- one-day validity and three-day validity cards -- offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.

These 'Tourist Smart Cards' are available on regular days too, but in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened which would start selling these cards for a period of 10 days starting Monday, a senior official said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.

These dedicated counters have been provided to "facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit," he said.

The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200, whereas, three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50, the DMRC said.

The 36 stations where these cards will be sold through dedicated counters include -- Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Supreme Court metro stations.

Also Read

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Independence Day on Tuesday

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for I-Day dress rehearsal on Sunday

PM Modi travels by metro to attend Delhi University's centenary celebration

DMRC invites tenders to measure vibrations of structures at 90 locations

Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed, says DMRC

G20 Presidency's positive impacts very close to my heart: PM Modi to PTI

Manipur govt shifts last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal to Kangpokpi

Local EMU train coach derails in Delhi Bhairon Marg, no injuries: Official

First earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya L1 performed successfully: Isro

India will have no place for corruption, casteism, communalism: PM Modi

Topics :G20 summitTouristDelhi Metrotourism

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story