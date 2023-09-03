Home / India News / India will have no place for corruption, casteism, communalism: PM Modi

India will have no place for corruption, casteism, communalism: PM Modi

For long India has been seen as a country of 1 billion hungry stomachs. Now it is being seen as 1 billion aspirational minds and 2 billion skilled hands, PM Modi told PTI in an interview

PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in exclusive interview to PTI on said that many positive impacts from India's G20 Presidency, some "very close to my heart".

He further said, "GDP-centric view of world now changing to human-centric one; India playing role of catalyst."

Prime Minister added that  'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' can also be guiding principle for welfare of world.

"In G20, our words and vision are seen by world as roadmap for future and not merely ideas," PM said.

He further claimed, "India will be a developed nation by 2047; corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life."

"For long India seen as country of 1 billion hungry stomachs, now it is 1 billion aspirational minds, 2 billion skilled hands. Indians today have great chance to lay foundation for growth that will be remembered for next thousand years. India will be in top three economies of world in near future,"said PM Modi, citing country's record of jumping five spots in less than decade.

PM Modi dismisses objections of Pakistan, China on G20 meets in Kashmir, Arunachal; says it's natural to hold meets in every part of country.

Dialogue and diplomacy only way to resolve different conflicts in different regions, he said on Russia-Ukraine war.

"Terrorists using darknet, metaverse, cryptocurrency to fulfil nefarious aims; can have implications for social fabric of nations," he added.

Narendra Modi

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

