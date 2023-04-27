Home / India News / Delhi Metro Yellow line service delayed, commuters complain on Twitter

Delhi Metro Yellow line service delayed, commuters complain on Twitter

DMRC tweeted about the disrupted service in the Yellow Line, commuters were advised to take the Violet Line

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Yellow Line suffered a technical snag today that disrupted service between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat for a while.
DMRC tweeted about the delay in the yellow line service. "Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

Commuters were stranded due to disrupted services. The yellow line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro, connecting Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

People react on Twitter

People showed their frustration over Twitter. One Twitter user wrote, "Don't call it a delay when the service has stopped altogether. No metro is going towards Huda City Centre from Kashmere Gate. People are being asked to take the violet line."
Another user wrote, “Services are severely affected at all the stations of Yellow line."

DMRC, in another tweet, assured users about the efforts being made toward normalcy. DMRC tweeted, "Commuters travelling between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat can also use the Violet Line. All efforts are being made to restore normal services on the impacted portion in Yellow Line."
Normal services have resumed now, DMRC tweeted.


Topics :Delhi MetroDMRCMetro Rail

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

