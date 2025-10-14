Home / India News / Delhi's AQI hits 211; CAQM implements Grap Stage-I pollution curbs

The CAQM said that Delhi recorded an AQI of 211 (poor) on Tuesday, which is expected to remain in the same category in the coming days

According to a recent Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report, residents of Delhi-NCR are among the worst affected by pollution, with life expectancy reduced by around 8.2 years.(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday imposed the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage I norms across the National Capital Region (NCR) due to poor air quality.
 
“The sub-committee on GRAP, in its meeting held today, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, IMD/IITM forecast and observed as under: The AQI of Delhi has been recorded at 211 on October 14, 2025 (‘poor’ category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in the ‘poor’ category in the coming days,” the CAQM said.
 
“The sub-committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage I of the extant Grap in the entire NCR, with immediate effect,” it added. 

Measures taken under GRAP-I

Under Grap Stage I, with AQI between 201 and 300, Delhi and the NCR face strict pollution controls. Dust norms apply at construction sites, open burning and coal use are banned, and diesel generators are limited to essential use. Authorities conduct stringent checks on polluting vehicles to ensure compliance with emission norms, while traffic management is intensified to reduce congestion and vehicular emissions. Additionally, industries, power plants, and brick kilns are required to implement stricter emission control measures to minimise their environmental impact.
 
Delhi’s struggle with pollution is not new. Every year, air quality worsens, sometimes reaching hazardous levels with an AQI of 1,000, causing numerous problems for residents. According to a recent Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report, residents of Delhi-NCR are among the worst affected by pollution, with life expectancy reduced by around 8.2 years.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi PollutionDelhi air qualityair pollution in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

