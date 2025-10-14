Delhi Police bust China-linked ₹50 lakh investment fraud, 1 arrested

Police have busted a Rs 50 lakh investment fraud linked to a Chinese network and apprehended one person from Uttarakhand, an official said on Tuesday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Shikha Gupta, who alleged that she was cheated of Rs 2.9 lakh on the pretext of investing in a foreign company, he said.

The fraudsters lured her with fake screenshots showing profits and later demanded additional money, which made her suspicious, police said.

During the probe, investigators traced the money trail to a bank account where Rs 50,000 had been credited in the first layer of the laundering process. The KYC and email details linked to the account led the police to a mobile number used by the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.