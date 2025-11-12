Delhi air remains 'severe'; GRAP Stage III curbs imposed, schools go hybrid

Delhi-NCR woke up to another day of toxic smog on Wednesday, as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed sharply, firmly placing it in the ‘severe’ category.

At 8 am, the AQI recorded at Anand Vihar was 433, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the capital’s 39 monitoring stations, 31 reported ‘severe’ air quality, with Bawana posting the highest reading of 451.

The 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4 pm stood at 370, categorised as ‘very poor’, even as thick haze reduced visibility and aggravated respiratory discomfort among residents.

Air quality categories

According to CPCB standards: 0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very poor

401–500: Severe

GRAP Stage III restrictions in force

In response to worsening air quality, the Centre has activated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: Grap Stage III implemented in Delhi: Here's what will be restricted The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the spike was triggered by calm winds, stable atmospheric conditions, and winter inversion, all of which prevented pollutants from dispersing. Under Stage III restrictions: Non-essential construction, stone crushing, and mining activities are banned.

Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles (four-wheelers) in Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts is prohibited, except those operated by persons with disabilities.

Non-essential medium goods vehicles using BS-IV or older diesel engines are barred from entering or operating in Delhi. Schools shift to hybrid mode Following the implementation of GRAP Stage III, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) directed all government, aided, and private schools to shift to hybrid classes for younger students.