Delhi air remains 'severe'; GRAP Stage III curbs imposed, schools go hybrid

AQI crosses 400 mark in 31 of 39 monitoring stations; construction activities restricted, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles barred under new curbs

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) predicted a marginal improvement from Wednesday as wind speeds are expected to pick up, potentially bringing AQI levels down (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Delhi-NCR woke up to another day of toxic smog on Wednesday, as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed sharply, firmly placing it in the ‘severe’ category.
 
At 8 am, the AQI recorded at Anand Vihar was 433, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the capital’s 39 monitoring stations, 31 reported ‘severe’ air quality, with Bawana posting the highest reading of 451.
 
The 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4 pm stood at 370, categorised as ‘very poor’, even as thick haze reduced visibility and aggravated respiratory discomfort among residents.

Air quality categories

According to CPCB standards:

  • 0–50: Good
  • 51–100: Satisfactory
  • 101–200: Moderate
  • 201–300: Poor
  • 301–400: Very poor
  • 401–500: Severe

GRAP Stage III restrictions in force

In response to worsening air quality, the Centre has activated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. 
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the spike was triggered by calm winds, stable atmospheric conditions, and winter inversion, all of which prevented pollutants from dispersing.  Under Stage III restrictions:
  • Non-essential construction, stone crushing, and mining activities are banned.
  • Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles (four-wheelers) in Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts is prohibited, except those operated by persons with disabilities.
  • Non-essential medium goods vehicles using BS-IV or older diesel engines are barred from entering or operating in Delhi.

Schools shift to hybrid mode

Following the implementation of GRAP Stage III, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) directed all government, aided, and private schools to shift to hybrid classes for younger students. 
“All heads of schools are directed to hold classes for children up to Class V in hybrid mode—both physical and online—wherever feasible, until further orders,” the DoE said in its notification.

Weather relief likely soon

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) of the Centre forecast marginal improvement from Wednesday, with wind speeds expected to increase, which could help lower AQI levels from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’.
 
However, officials warned that persisting calm conditions and dropping temperatures could prolong the pollution episode in the coming days.
 

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi PollutionDelhi air qualityair pollutionair pollution in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

