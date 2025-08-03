Farmers' welfare top priority under PM Modi's leadership: Shivraj Chouhan

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the welfare of farmers is a top priority of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing the gathering of farmers, officials and dignitaries in Patna, Agriculture Minister Chouhan said that with the help of the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme, the government is ensuring that the assistance reaches directly into the accounts of the farmers.
"Earlier, farmers used to get only a few pennies of Re 1 sent by the government, but now they receive the whole amount without any leakage," the Agriculture Minister said here.
The Union Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make farming profitable. Over Rs. 3,77,000 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme so far. On this occasion, over Rs. 20,000 crore was deposited in the accounts of farmers, providing financial assistance to lakhs of farmer families across the country.
Chouhan emphasised efforts like Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana to increase agricultural productivity per hectare, especially in low productivity areas. He highlighted the significant contribution of Makhana production in Bihar and the continuous efforts to connect agricultural science with the farms.
The Union Minister assured the timely and adequate availability of fertilisers and pesticides. He also informed about the efforts under various schemes to provide compensation in case of crop failure. He said that now the crops are procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP), to which 50 per cent profit is added on the production cost. This reflects the farmer-centric approach of the government.
Highlighting the measures for farmers' welfare, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said that with the help of DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), the government is ensuring that the assistance reaches directly into the accounts of the farmers. He said, "Earlier, farmers used to get only a few pennies of Rs. 1 sent by the government, but now they receive the whole amount without any leakage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app