Home / India News / Delhi-NCR reels under heavy rain, severe waterlogging sparks traffic chaos

Delhi-NCR reels under heavy rain, severe waterlogging sparks traffic chaos

Tuesday's heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR provided much-needed relief from the heat, though it also led to extensive waterlogging and significant traffic disruptions

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains
New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 12:47 PM IST
Parts of Delhi and Noida were severely affected by waterlogging on Tuesday morning following a heavy downpour in the early hours. The incessant rain led to massive traffic disruptions, leaving commuters stranded and causing significant delays across the region.

Severe waterlogging was reported near prominent locations such as the Ashram Bridge, Minto Road, Patel Chowk, and the New Delhi railway station. 

IMD weather 2024: Prediction of more rain, alerts in many parts of India

Visuals from the scene showed submerged vehicles and roads, particularly on Minto Road, where parked vehicles were almost entirely underwater.




 

Traffic diversions issued in Delhi
 

In response to the waterlogging, Delhi Traffic Police issued multiple advisories, detailing traffic diversions to help alleviate congestion. 

Commuters on Rohtak Road experienced significant delays due to potholes and water accumulation, with a cluster bus breakdown near Pillar No 510 exacerbating the situation. Motorists were advised to avoid Mundka and seek alternative routes.


Key diversions also include


Minto Road: Traffic from Connaught Place can be diverted via Outer Circle Connaught Place and Barakhamba Road towards Turkman Gate/Kamla Market using the Ranjeet Singh Flyover.
 
Kamla Market to Minto Road: Traffic will be rerouted via DDU Marg towards Connaught Place.

IP Marg restrictions: Vehicles from W-Point/Tilak Marg and DDU Marg will not be allowed on IP Marg and will instead be directed onto Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

Alternative routes suggested
 

Commuters from Bahadurgarh heading towards Peeragarhi are advised to take the Jharoda-Najafgarh route or the UER-II to Najafgarh-Nangloi Road. Those traveling from Peeragarhi should use the Outer Ring Road-District Centre Janakpuri-Najafgarh route to reach their destinations.

IMD’s weather forecast for Delhi
 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall across Delhi and the southwestern National Capital Region (NCR) throughout Tuesday. Additionally, a moderate-to-intense spell is expected over Central and East Delhi in the morning hours.

The IMD also issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Uttarakhand, with similar alerts for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in these regions.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

